Now it's on record.. all of it..

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Please be mindful, everything is being hindered right now. Not to panic but spend the few extra dollars on organic foods. Or get to know your local farmers and buy from them at great prices. Find meat shops aware of what is going on in the now and how there meat is taken care of. Get involved because God left us in charge. Nothing has a Go unless we the people say Go!