Pets in Love





Mar 10, 2024





Don't Disdain Me! Skinny, Bat Like Stray Puppy Tearfully Begs For Help





In the quiet temple grounds of Prachinburi, a little soul named Vanilla struggled against the harshness of life. A stray puppy, disabled since the tender age of three months, had endured the harsh realities of life. The consequences of a brutal encounter with larger dogs had left her with mangled limbs, a testament to the challenges she faced daily.

In a peaceful place, a kind person appeared, wanting to help Vanilla feel better. Even though they didn't have much, they had a caring heart and were ready to support the little puppy through tough times.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPtchxzkwH8



