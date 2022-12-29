Situation Update, Dec 29, 2022 - 7,500 Americans KILLED or DISABLED every day after vaccine mandates (Feat. Ed Dowd)

0:00 Intro

28:05 Idiocracy Problem

30:15 Access Death

58:00 Ed Dowd









- German minister calls for climate change dictatorship, strict limits on your movements

- Mainstream music video depicts vaccine transhumanism, fallen angels and rising evil

- Collapse of Southwest Airlines reveals widespread incompetence / idiocracy in America

- Western countries try to punish Russia with $60 oil limit, only hurting themselves

- Why the US keeps the border wide open: Americans are being REPLACED

- 7,500 Americans are DEAD or DISABLED each day thanks to mRNA jabs

- This is why banks, airlines, government, etc., can barely function

- DoD likely to start hiring illegals to run munitions factories

- Illegals actually WORK, while inner city Americans LOOT and STEAL

- USA ability to sustain a war with Russia is nearly non-existent due to labor collapse

- Detailed interview with Ed Dowd, author of "Cause Unknown"

- Macroeconomic implications of loss of 7,500 people each day from the potential work force

- "Glacial Mad Max" has been unleashed

- "Globalization is dead" - local production and trade will dominate

- The era of cheap, easy STUFF is over - life will get more difficult from here





