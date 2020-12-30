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God vs Man: Who Wins In The Arena Of Education?
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6 views • December 30, 2020
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to go over who is actually the One to dictate education and how our children are to learn, God or man? Has the Creator indeed instructed us on how we should educate our kids or are we to trust a godless, antichrist, beast system for those instructions?
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/god-vs-man-who-wins-in-the-arena-of-education/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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