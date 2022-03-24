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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 23 March 22 - Guest: Russ Winter + Brian Davidson
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498 views • March 24, 2022
The brilliant Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) returns along with the first appearance of Private Investigator Brian Davidson to discuss the false flag that keeps on giving--Sandy Hoax and the Globalist initiative to destroy the United States Republic and its economy. Callers chimed in for hour 2.
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