osiris risen / sorcery

Joh 5:28 Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice,Joh 5:29 And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.``````````````````````````````````````````Rev 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.``````````````````````````````````````````Rev 22:14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.Rev 22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.``````````````````````````````````````````Rev 22:21 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.=========================================more knowledge about thelema and osiris risen :