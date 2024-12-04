BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2019 WHO meeting: In medical school, you're lucky if you have a half day on vaccines
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Del Bigtree: Dr Heidi Larson. She's an anthropologist that works with the Vaccine Confidence Project. She's the Director. When she starts to drill in on why would the doctors lack of this confidence, and what are we going to have to do about it? Listen to what she admits:

Dr Heidi Larson: We've talked about it earlier. Some of the challenges are when the front line professionals are starting to question or they don't feel like they have enough confidence about the safety to stand up to it, to the person asking them the questions. I mean, most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums. I mean in medical school, you're lucky if you have a half day on vaccines. Never mind keeping up to date with all this.


11/28/2024 - Watch TheHighWire Episode 400: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/w-h-o-s-to-thank/

Keywords
healthnewseducationvaccinetruthdel bigtreehighwiresafety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy