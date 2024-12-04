2019 WHO meeting: In medical school, you're lucky if you have a half day on vaccines

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Del Bigtree: Dr Heidi Larson. She's an anthropologist that works with the Vaccine Confidence Project. She's the Director. When she starts to drill in on why would the doctors lack of this confidence, and what are we going to have to do about it? Listen to what she admits:

Dr Heidi Larson: We've talked about it earlier. Some of the challenges are when the front line professionals are starting to question or they don't feel like they have enough confidence about the safety to stand up to it, to the person asking them the questions. I mean, most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums. I mean in medical school, you're lucky if you have a half day on vaccines. Never mind keeping up to date with all this.





11/28/2024 - Watch TheHighWire Episode 400: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/w-h-o-s-to-thank/