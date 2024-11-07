"COLOR REVOLUTIONS ARE TO EXTORT CAPITAL" - Shoigu, Head of Security Council of Russia.

At the fall of the USSR, Ukraine had a population of 50 million people, (now estimated at barely 20 mil) and being rich in resources it had every chance to prosper.

The current situation in the war zone is not in favor of the Kiev regime, so the West faces a choice - to continue the destruction of the Ukrainian population or to start negotiating.

▪️The purpose or the Kursk incursion is to gain control of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. ❗️

▪️The Kiev authorities, at the instigation of the West, have turned into a terrorist state controlled from outside.

▪️The plan to use Ukraine as a weapon to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia has failed, but its consequences will be felt for a long time.

