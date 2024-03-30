I have tried for weeks to convince Lewis to allow me to use this picture of a special moment shared between he & Maria, the woman who hosts little Christian.



He didn't want me to share it because he wants the focus on the children, but he can't prevent me from sharing it anyway. 😉



I told Lewis that in the 6 years I have watched his livestream videos, it was a very rare occasion that he smiled & when he did, due to the topics, the smile understandably never made it to his eyes.



This night was different, it was a fun night where he was able to let go & enjoy himself knowing that Veterans On Patrol was able to provide a little boy, who by no fault of his own was smuggled across the border and left to fend for himself, a chance to be a kid.



After snapping the picture of Maria bursting out laughing at his joke about detaining her husband and bringing him to Chucky Cheese, I turned quickly to photograph Lewis capturing a genuine moment where the smile reaches his eyes.



