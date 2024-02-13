Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 10-12 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 10 - 12, 2024





▪️ Russian troops again used drones to strike enemy targets in several so-called regions. Ukraine. In the Odessa region, port infrastructure and industrial enterprises in Izmail were under fire.





▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, a drone hit an electrical substation in Pavlograd . As a result of the hit, significant problems with power supply arose in the city and Sinelnikovsky district.





▪️In Kharkov, kamikaze drones of the “Geranium” family hit a fuel terminal in the Nemyshlyansky district. In the short term, the blow may affect the supply of fuel and lubricants to the Ukrainian group in the entire direction.





▪️At the same time, the destruction of identified targets along the entire border zone continues. One of the targets hit was a military hospital in the village of Bolshoy Burluk , which had already been hit more than once.





▪️In the Bakhmut direction, Russian assault troops are attacking in the direction of Chasov Yar . On the northern flank, the Russian Armed Forces occupied the territory of the Popovsky Forest and advanced along the O0506 highway.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian military personnel are advancing in the private sector in the north of Avdeevka . In recent days, units of the Russian Armed Forces have managed to expand the zone of control to the northwestern end of Heroev Street.





▪️To the south, Russian troops were able to expand the zone of control towards Pobeda and occupy a triangle on the highway adjacent to the village. In fact, the RF Armed Forces have reached a point from which they can try to reach the outskirts of a populated area.

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar