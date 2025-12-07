Donald Trump Jr on Ukraine.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova, Russian Spokeswoman:

The Kiev regime has turned into an international corruption brigade for pumping money through Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Ukrainian patriots,” she said ironically, commenting on reports that senior Ukrainian government officials were involved in the corruption scheme along with businessmen.

According to the Russian diplomat, they are “an international brigade for pumping money via Ukraine.”

Now it's clear why for Zelensky, a vyshyvanka and a kosovorotka are the same thing?

Because this is an international brigade for laundering money through Ukraine.

Now it's clear why the regime forbids Ukrainians to speak and learn Russian, to read Russian-language classics; why the history of Ukraine is being rewritten? Because educated people will ask questions, and for large-scale international corruption, the center of which has become Ukraine, a regime of silence is needed, which is ensured by neutralizing the consciousness of the nation.

Adding:

Former foreign minister Kuleba explained why he isn’t going to the front.

He says he’s in Ukraine and “not running anywhere,” and will report to the draft office only if he’s formally summoned.

Kuleba claims he won’t volunteer because he “spent 2.5 years dealing with the war” as minister.

Yet as foreign minister he urged Ukrainians abroad to return home and fight.