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BEARDED FREAK DEMANDS 'CHANGE YOUR LANGUAGE' TO GET WITH THE TIMES OR YOU ARE AN ASSHOLE
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110 views • October 05, 2021
Interesting That I Spent a Few Hours Today Watching Documentary's on the Roman Empire and They Were a Warrior Class Indeed.. And Then to Look at This Pathetic Worthless Meaningless Mess of a Human Existence It Reminds You Just Far How the West Has Fallen, Im Looking Forward to the End of This Cycle It Cant Arrive Soon Enough.
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credit goes to https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/yikes-video_8z4xQsTx45d7XBD.html
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.websi....te/@Harry_knowledge1
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/harryknowledge1
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/yikes-video_8z4xQsTx45d7XBD.html
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