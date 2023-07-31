Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
War On Journalism
channel image
Son of the Republic
509 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Real Journalism Under Attack

* The New York Times published a hit piece on Simon Ateba, White House correspondent for Today News Africa.

* He joins us to discuss the dishonest attacks on him.

* The [Bidan] White House does not want honest and serious questions from the press; and is targeting him because he’s doing his job.

* The media are supposed to speak truth to power and expose corruption.

* Sadly, most reporters just parrot the deep state’s propaganda.


The Stew Peters Show | 31 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v33ohqn-new-york-times-attacks-reporter-simon-ateba-white-house-and-msm-declare-war.html

Keywords
fake newsfree speechcensorshipjournalismactivismdeep statecommunismpropaganda1st amendmentfirst amendment1aliberalismfreedom of speechfascismtyrannythought policeleftismradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismstew peterssimon atebacorrupt news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket