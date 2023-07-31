War On Journalism

Real Journalism Under Attack

* The New York Times published a hit piece on Simon Ateba, White House correspondent for Today News Africa.

* He joins us to discuss the dishonest attacks on him.

* The [Bidan] White House does not want honest and serious questions from the press; and is targeting him because he’s doing his job.

* The media are supposed to speak truth to power and expose corruption.

* Sadly, most reporters just parrot the deep state’s propaganda.





The Stew Peters Show | 31 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v33ohqn-new-york-times-attacks-reporter-simon-ateba-white-house-and-msm-declare-war.html

