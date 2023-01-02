OLD CAT TYLER 23.5 YEARS R.I.P. 🥹❤️🐾🐯 we miss you so much buddy

Made by Ron using Videoshop and Imusic under fair use non profit.

such a sad video showing my sisters cat Tyler 1 hour before he had to go to the vet for his very last time to go to sleep forever, 😭

it’s so heartbreaking 💔 losing a pet, it feels like a Fkn sword 🗡️ through the heart, I used a digital recorder and played birds chirping, frogs ribbiting, and relaxing music for this Boycat TYLER the very thing he remembers is peaceful sounds before he left this realm.

The best thing is to have a home visit from a vet that does euthanasia in the home the pet lives in, I was so upset when I took my cat Bandit to a vet clinic to have him put to sleep because he was suffering..there were very noisy dogs that terrified Bandit, I’m still mad about not being able to find an in home vet soon enough.



I’m looking forward to seeing my pets I miss so much, they are FAMILY MEMBERS ❤️🐯🐶🦁❤️🥹

this video hurts me knowing how sad my sister was and still is 😢