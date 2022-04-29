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4-29-2022 'Covfefe' and the DHS POS
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2 views • April 29, 2022
Episode 52
While DHS POS Alejandro Mayorkas is being questioned and playing his part, all we see are more reasons to become infuriated. Biden voters are starting to lean conservative by staying more centrist, and the freedom of speech movement is gaining momentum. Covfefe anyone?
While DHS POS Alejandro Mayorkas is being questioned and playing his part, all we see are more reasons to become infuriated. Biden voters are starting to lean conservative by staying more centrist, and the freedom of speech movement is gaining momentum. Covfefe anyone?
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