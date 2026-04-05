Meet the Emad, Iran's first long-range liquid-fueled ballistic missile with a guided warhead and precision fins for pinpoint targeting.

72 tons. 3,000 km range. Guidance radars track the target from launch to the final second.

"From the first dawn of battle, Iran soared with Emad. The fiery meteor cleaves the enemy's sky — and lands in the heart of the enemy."

In every wave of True Promise 4, Emad flies alongside Iran's missile squadron. A symbol of Iranian power to confront any aggression.