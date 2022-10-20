Prophets, Miracles, Signs & Wonders In Episode 30 we look at some of the current prophecies made by various prominent proclaimed prophets. The Bible warns us that in the end time deception will be prevalent, therefore we especially need to be rooted in the Word to discern between the true and false, to prepare us for the time ahead.
