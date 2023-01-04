Create New Account
COP 26, Ecumenism, Labour Unions & The Prophetic Picture
In Episode 87 we discuss the upcoming COP 26 meeting and the faith leaders of various religions and denominations that met with Pope Francis and how it fits into the prophetic picture. Things are moving at a rapid pace in the world, and therefore we have to make sure that we are grounded in the Law and Testimony.

