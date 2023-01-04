COP 26, Ecumenism, Labour Unions & The Prophetic Picture

In Episode 87 we discuss the upcoming COP 26 meeting and the faith leaders of various religions and denominations that met with Pope Francis and how it fits into the prophetic picture. Things are moving at a rapid pace in the world, and therefore we have to make sure that we are grounded in the Law and Testimony.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.