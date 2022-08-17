The Rapture Who and When Intro

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This is a little short excerpt (intro) to the next full study which should be out in a few days. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!