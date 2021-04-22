Australia Commonwealth Begins To Perform Its Veto Rights Towards Foreign Deals As Contrary to Its National Interest

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4/21/2021 Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne tears up Victoria’s Belt and Road agreement with China, which set a precedent of unilaterally vetoing deals judged in accordance with its national interest. Marise Payne has cancelled Four Agreements with foreign countries in history, all negotiated by Victorian authorities.