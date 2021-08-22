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Mr Truthbomb: Plandemic/Scamdemic 2. The Endgame [22.08.2021]
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207 views • August 22, 2021
In this film we will take a closer look at how the sheeple have reacted to their freedoms being taken away,
the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic
to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Academy of Ideas - https://www.youtube.com/user/academyofideas
After Skool - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=after+school
X22Report - https://x22report.com (https://x22report.com/)
Dave Cullen (Computing Forever) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/)/
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97 (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/)/
Jordan Sather: https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
WhatsHerFace - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Tom MacDonald : https://www.youtube.com/user/AllstarTWest
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9 (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/)/
Doug Billings - https://dougbillings.us (https://dougbillings.us/)
-----------
Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - Endgame - a Film by Mrtruthbomb - Trailer (Rumble, Ugetube, Telegram)
UGETube link for FULL FILM:
https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb_9LguPzDsM9sSISw.html
RUMBLE link for FULL FILM:
https://rumble.com/vliez3-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html?mref=j6nx9&;mc=75ut7
TELEGRAM link for FULL FILM : https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/59
In this film we will take a closer look at how the sheeple have reacted to their freedoms being taken away, the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download and share.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb
18700 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMAM7XOpsST5/
the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic
to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Academy of Ideas - https://www.youtube.com/user/academyofideas
After Skool - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=after+school
X22Report - https://x22report.com (https://x22report.com/)
Dave Cullen (Computing Forever) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/)/
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97 (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/)/
Jordan Sather: https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
WhatsHerFace - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Tom MacDonald : https://www.youtube.com/user/AllstarTWest
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9 (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/)/
Doug Billings - https://dougbillings.us (https://dougbillings.us/)
-----------
Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - Endgame - a Film by Mrtruthbomb - Trailer (Rumble, Ugetube, Telegram)
UGETube link for FULL FILM:
https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb_9LguPzDsM9sSISw.html
RUMBLE link for FULL FILM:
https://rumble.com/vliez3-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html?mref=j6nx9&;mc=75ut7
TELEGRAM link for FULL FILM : https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/59
In this film we will take a closer look at how the sheeple have reacted to their freedoms being taken away, the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download and share.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb
18700 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMAM7XOpsST5/
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