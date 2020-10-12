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WHO Urges Leaders to End Lock-downs: Highlights
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45 views • October 12, 2020
In a stunning rebuke of Leftist politicians and bureaucrats in the US and across much of The West, on October 8, 2020, the World Health Organization's special envoy on COVID-19 is urged world leaders to stop using lockdowns as the primary control method against the spread of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease diagnosis that the WHO named COVID-19. "We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus," David Nabarro said. "The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we'd rather not do it."
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