Cider Sunday: Cider Corps The Old Breed 3.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 5.5 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs. The SRM is a rich cranberry red for a 21.
Cranberry, Pineapple and Lime? Worth a look but thats if it interests you.
The nose is odd and the comingled flavors make this on a swing and a miss.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Give me a thumbs up/down and or leave a comment please.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1