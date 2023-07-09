https://gettr.com/post/p2lex5l68c0

7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show 】The CCP is not satisfied with enslaving 1.4 billion Chinese people but seeks to dominate the world through international organizations it has established, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The SCO is similar to NATO and consists of nations that oppose Western values. Russia has been a key partner for the CCP in establishing a new world order, while the United States is losing its global leadership.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】中共不满足于奴役14亿中国人，妄图通过其建立的上海合作组织等国际组织来统治全世界！上海合作组织是类似于北约的，由反西方价值观的国家所组成的。俄罗斯已成为中共建立新世界秩序的关键合作伙伴，而美国却正在失去全球领导地位！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁





