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X22 Report A 04. 20. 22.
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351 views • April 20, 2022
Ep. 2756a - The Patriots Are Now Controlling The Economic Narrative, Down She Goes
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The green new deal is hitting a dead end, everything the [DS] and the bankers have tried is not working, just like their carbon removal facility that just froze because of the cold. The patriots are directing the [CB] down the path of destruction, down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithx22.com
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
The green new deal is hitting a dead end, everything the [DS] and the bankers have tried is not working, just like their carbon removal facility that just froze because of the cold. The patriots are directing the [CB] down the path of destruction, down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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