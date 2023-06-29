Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Am An Antenna
channel image
Black Eye Butterfly
0 Subscribers
115 views
Published Yesterday

You're an "Antenna" to

We are all connected

"Its up to us to own it"


A music Video by Black Eye Butterfly

Thanks to ItsJustKon and The Turtle Project for their help in putting it together

Keywords
videopoliticsmusicpunkcommunicationprep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket