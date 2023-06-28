Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aleph Tav Body Student Experience Interviews Nate and Jen Wolfe
channel image
Heart of the Tribe
83 Subscribers
10 views
Published Wednesday

From Toledeo Ohio Nate and Jennifer Wolfe of www.secondwindwellness.org joined me today to share their experience as students of the Aleph Tav Body School taught by Dr. Alphonso Monzo III ND at his clinic www.well-beingbydesign.com located in Medina OH. They each have backgrounds that have equipped them to be a great blessing to the body of the Mashiach in this hour upon the earth. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
healthenergy healingwellnessaleph tavwell being by designdr alphonso monzo iiialternative health carelaying on hands

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket