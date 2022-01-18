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There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022
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115 views • January 18, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone, co-inventor of the mRNA technology explains how 10's of thousands of physicians & scientists are being canceled simply for questioning the official narrative. This is a short excerpt from the recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Special thanks to the Joe Rogan Experience
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