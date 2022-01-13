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3 Signs You Are Going to Heaven (Will Shock You)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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191 views • January 13, 2022
3 Signs You're going to Heaven when you die that may surprise or shock you, things that prove a person is saved and a Christian going to Heaven and not Hell. By Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries.
If you find Off The Kirb Ministries videos helpful please consider subscribing (click link below) so that we don't lose touch: https://www.youtube.com/offthekirbstr...

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Churchgoers tormented in Hell because of this, 3 signs you're going to Hell and why you might not be saved even though you read the Bible and go to church.
If you find Off The Kirb Ministries videos helpful please consider subscribing (click link below) so that we don't lose touch: https://www.youtube.com/offthekirbstr...

*** I upload a NEW video every SATURDAY 9:30am Eastern Time. ***

✅ Recommended playlists:

7 Videos I Hope Every Christian Watches:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Overcoming Lust and Sin A Battle for Purity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgZq1...

Open Air Preaching Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBz5v...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A great deal of my royalty free music comes from YouTube Royalty free music please see:
Elijah Webb: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCveW...
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Creative Commons Attribution Picture Licenses:

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Off The Kerb Ministries
https://www.youtube.com/c/OffTheKirbStreetPreaching/videos
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biblesalvationscriptureprophesydays of noahrepetance
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