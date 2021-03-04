5 Million Counterfeit Ballots Printed in Underground China PrintShop

CHINESE WHISTLEBLOWER RELEASES VIDEO AND PHOTOS OF COUNTERFEIT BALLOT PRINTING OPERATIONSAs the US election was affected by the epidemic, more than 120 million blank ballots were mailed in advance. According to a source, an underground factory in Guangdong, China, which usually specializes in "forging invoices and falsifying accounts," has forged a large number of blank U.S. ballots since July with a monthly output of 500,000.Judging from the screenshot of the conversation, the boss not only said, " We have the original model of this version, "We have ordered it before. " There is still a lot of this in inventory. And because the ballots are different in each state in the United States, the underground factory can provide the original model files of "Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina", and emphasize that this is provided by the "previous customer", and there are other states that can also be used for voting. , Not only these 3 states.It is worth noting that the boss of the underground factory actually stated that the metal patterns and anti-counterfeiting of the real ballots cannot be forged yet, but previously unknown people have ordered a large number of them, and the boss also said, "The amount is not a problem, the main thing is your money. In place, that amount is not a problem."SEE THE ARTICLE FOR MORE INFO