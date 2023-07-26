SHOCKING SHAKE-UP in Hunter Biden plea deal ... Did lawyers LIE!

Glenn Beck





July 26, 2023





Hunter Biden was set to make a plea deal in his tax evasion case. But there was just one slight problem. The judge in the case has accused a member of Hunter's legal team of misrepresenting herself in order to trick the court into removing IRS testimony documents from the record. The law firm has denied any wrongdoing and claims it was just an "unintentional miscommunication." But if the judge is right, Glenn says, "this is MOB STUFF...if this judge accepts this deal, there is NO justice!"





