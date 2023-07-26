Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOCKING SHAKE-UP in Hunter Biden plea deal ... Did lawyers LIE!
channel image
High Hopes
2658 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
76 views
Published 20 hours ago

Glenn Beck


July 26, 2023


Hunter Biden was set to make a plea deal in his tax evasion case. But there was just one slight problem. The judge in the case has accused a member of Hunter's legal team of misrepresenting herself in order to trick the court into removing IRS testimony documents from the record. The law firm has denied any wrongdoing and claims it was just an "unintentional miscommunication." But if the judge is right, Glenn says, "this is MOB STUFF...if this judge accepts this deal, there is NO justice!"


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMBHiEyp_Ms

Keywords
lieshunter bidenglenn beckplea deallawyerslaw firmtax evasionlegal teammob stuffirs testimony documentsunintentional miscommunication

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket