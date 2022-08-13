Self Reliant Saturday with Michael Hoffman: Let your yard grow wild!

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On this episode of Self-Reliant Saturday, Michael discusses how so many plants we deem as weeds are actually beneficial for not only your garden but as a food and medicine as well.
Let some of your property go wild and see what nature brings your way, you’ll be amazed as to what kind of food, medicine and beauty will begin to appear.
Happy Saturday!