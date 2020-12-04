DR. LORRAINE DAY WARNS PEOPLE OF WHAT'S COMING

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Dr. Lorraine Day interviewed by Jana Bennun of Israeli News LIVE. Dr. Lorraine Day is one of the most fearless truth-tellers alive. Topics include the CV19 fraud, the patenting of CV19 and the coming patenting of human beings, staying healthy, vaccines and the coming CV19 injections, genocide of the white Christian population, satanic influence in the Agenda being imposed upon the world, historical interpretation of Jesus' life, the re-writing of the Bible to serve an agenda, and much more!