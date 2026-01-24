BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
26 Sleep Tips for 2026
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
4 views • 1 day ago

To view the full list (& MORE), visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


1. Set the proper motivation for wanting great sleep

2. Commit to prioritizing sleep

3. Make a decision & commit to becoming a BIG business $Y$TEM$ owner & get involved w/ the network/multi-level marketing industry so you can control your daily schedule & make a LOT MORE $$$ to reduce $TRESS caused by personal finances! Learn how @ any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

4. Commit to raising your vitamin D3 levels to over 60 ng/dl. Learn how at any of:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

tinyurl.com/VitaminD101

5. Keep your sleep area as dark as possible. INVEST in blackout curtains by:

https://tinyurl.com/bestBlackoutCurtain

(this is my shortened https://sleepoutcurtains.com/?sca_ref=5446380.dult4tBhOz affiliate link

6. Use NO artificial lights after sunset. If you must see in the dark, then use beeswax candles

by

https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

Get a discount by applying code:

onehouseoffthegrid

@

https://BeeliteCandles.com

For the next best light sources, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

7. If U must look at a screen after sunset, get the world's 1ST blue light- & flicker-free tablet by:

https://buy.daylightcomputer.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

tinyurl.com/TheHealthiestComputer

Details at:

https://tinyurl.com/DaylightComputerPowerpoint

Or, install & use either the free app, f.lux OR low-cost,

https://iristech.co/howtodieofnothing

To share the latter, use:

tinyurl.com/BlueLightBlockingSoftware

Or, wear the world's 1st 4-in-1 blue light-blocking eyewear by:

https://vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

Get a discount by applying code:

howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers

To help others have better sleep, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

Learn about the harms of man-made blue light @:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

8. If a low FICO credit score is keeping U up at nite, INVEST in the svcs of "The Credit REVERSAL Guru," George Cole, w/ 25+ yrs of credit RESTORATION experience. Details @

https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair

OR

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair

9. Never miss seeing the sunrise (or, at least, ~30 minutes or so after official sunrise time according to: Sunrise-Sunset.org) to reset your circadian rhythm. Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies

10. Keep ur sleeping area between ~60 & ~66F. To get fancy, get a cooling bed by

https://Sleep.me/HowToDieOfNothing

OR

tinyurl.com/Sleep-Me

For a non-electric option, visit:

https://GeliSleep.com/HowToDieOfNothing

11. Get & live in 1 of my future Circadian Mito Houses w/ the features & benefits listed @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders

tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

12. Tturn-off all of your electrical circuits to avoid harmful man-made electromagnetic fields at the press of a button w/ SafeLivingTechnologies’s RCS4 Remote Cut Off Switch Kit @

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/rcs4-remote-cut-off-switch-kit.html?aff=205

OR

tinyurl.com/ElectricalPanelKillSwitch

13. Eat ur last meal ~5 hours before sunset

14. Further protect yourself from EMFs & clean-up your “dirty electricity” w/ UL-listed devices by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

OR

https://saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

To become a affiliate, fill-out

https://saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

15. Sleep on the earth or get a magnetic mattress by:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

OR

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

15% off code:

DANNY

dr jack krusesleep tipsinsomnia help
