Taking a closer look at the Biden Regime.

Like me have you ever wonder what is really wrong with this Government that is working with this white House. I have wonder and in this episode of Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about what is going on with the trans-community and much more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.