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Gen. Keane: China sending message to Biden admin with Taiwan incursion
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150 views • April 13, 2021
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane reacts to China reportedly sending 25 warplanes into Taiwan airspace and discusses Hong Kong's Epoch Times being vandalized.
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