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Trump Was Right About Kyle Rittenhouse!
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251 views • November 13, 2021
President Trump was right all along about Kyle Rittenhouse because he used his common sense about what he saw from the available video footage of Kyle in Kenosha.
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War Room with Owen
https://www.banned.video/
War Room with Owen
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