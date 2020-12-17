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ThePatriotNurse: The Duty Of Being Ungovernable 4TH Branch of Government-07December2020-Covid-19
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107 views • December 17, 2020
When do you fight? The war has begun. Divine Justice, Faith (Emuna), The Militia is the 4th Branch of Government. Covid-19 Vaccine a test of faith, Don't take it! Masks and Mind Control. Mind Games and Nuremberg Laws, Covi-19 Lockdowns and corruption. Covid-19 regulation and Non Compliance.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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