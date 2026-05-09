Situationes Adultorum

Are you ready to ramp up this “Year of the Fire Horse” with some more ‘Drunk Horse’?

Let us begin such festivities with some national lust and see who can get the high score. The secret ingredient, of course, is legions of nationalists. All of whom must be willing to don that greasy moustache while driving the kikes and their shitskin hordes out of their countries once and for all in their very own fried chicken Cadillac.

Wait until everyone discovers that the plastic doll is like a cruel yenta. It will assuredly yentz you just like any sort of scorned temperamental woman. This being because it is owned and programmed by the affluent semitic hordes. All of whom have obtained their affluence through abhorrent and downright scandalous methodologies. The most prominent of which would be human trafficking, and therein, slavery. With that being said, you cannot expect their technologies programmed with their satanic creed to be much different.

You will certainly ass out/passed out if you are a lifer slave or a company man unaware of the kikes’ Agenda 30 scheme. Meaning you better wise up and fight back before it is too late. Because those nocturnal emotions caused by the revelation of the kikes’ ongoing mass enslavement of both man and machine will certainly trigger the wildlife in due time.

As the ‘White Lady of the Mesa’ begins its ascension strut into world power, the manchild in the “Promised Land” is attempting to reign his power in. Meaning he better watch his back. Else he will end up as naught but another crater on the planet’s surface for crossing the wrong being.

Those outside of the sandbox need not worry about any of that though. You all can simply sit back, relax, and enjoy your blessings. Do so by listening to some one-dollar records while watching my meme music video titled, "Adult Situations".

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

Do you wish to learn more about ‘Drunk Horse’?

Check them out and purchase their music @:

drunkhorsedh.bandcamp.com/music

discogs.com/artist/883685-Drunk-Horse

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

-@TepbianKord

Situationes Adultorum© 2026 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0