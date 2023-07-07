The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 07.06.23 | Teaching on The Temptation

********************************************************************************************

UPDATE #1 - Upcoming EVENTS:

August 25th & 26th - 701 TIX Remain for Las Vegas, NV ReAwaken America Tour (Reverse DAVOS) At Trump International Las Vegas - Request Tickets to Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

************************************************

September 7th & 8th - Attend Clay Clark’s Business Growth Conference (America’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Conference Since 2005) - 74 Tickets Remaining - REQUEST TICKETS HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

**************************************************************************************************** CBDCs = The Ending of Freedom

Central Bank Digital Currencies = The Death to Freedom

The Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies = Surveillance State

************************************************

UPDATE #2 - 2024 | "I Don't We Will Ever Get to the 2024 Election. I Think We Are Going to End Up In A Situation Where We Find Out the Banks Are Closed for Two or Three Weeks & Nobody Can Get Into Them." - Douglas Macgregor (Retired U.S. Army Colonel) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2yg5ra-2024-i-dont-we-will-ever-get-to-the-2024-election.-i.html

************************************************

UPDATE #3 - Why Did King Charles Help Turn On a Climate Clock Counting the Seconds Unto 2030? (June 28th 2023) | Why Is a Climate Clock Counting Down the Seven Years Until Agenda 2030 Is Fully Implemented? (Daniel 9:27-27)

https://rumble.com/v2x0ktk-7-year-tribulation-why-did-king-charles-help-turn-on-a-climate.html

************************************************

UPDATE #4 - CBDCs | “Very Soon This Position of a Human Being Exchanging Cash, That Is Going to Disappear from the Banking System Very Soon. And You Are Going to Have to Interface with Machines.” - Andrew Holness (The Prime Minister of Jamaica) - WATCH -

https://rumble.com/v2ya6q2-cbdcs-very-soon-this-position-of-a-human-being-exchanging-cash.html

************************************************

UPDATE #5 - Central Bank Digital Currencies | When Will BRICS Introduce Their New Gold-Backed Central Bank Digital Currency? "Jim Rickards Came Out And Said That BRICS Is Going to Issue Their Gold-Backed Currency At the 2023 August Summit." - Schectman

https://rumble.com/v2ybhvk-central-bank-digital-currencies-when-will-brics-introduce.html

************************************************

UPDATE #6 - New World Order | On Jan. 17th 2017 President Trump Was Sworn In As the 45th President of the U.S., China's President Xi Jinping Delivered A Keynote At the World Economic Forum & Klaus Schwab Said, "We Can Create a New World Order." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2wzll0-new-world-order-on-jan.-17th-2017-president-trump-was-sworn-in-as.html

************************************************

UPDATE #7 - Amerigeddon | Why Did the 2016 Amerigeddon State, "We Have Foreign Troops On the Ground Under the U.N. Banner. The Country Only Needs a Little Chaos." + "A Strong America is the Only Thing Standing In the Way of a New World Order?" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2y9x30-amerigeddon-why-did-the-2016-amerigeddon-state-we-have-foreign.html

************************************************

UPDATE #8 - Roseanne Barr | Here Is the Full Clip of Roseanne Barr Obviously Using Sarcasm & Satire to Discuss the Censoring of Critical Thinking & Truth - WATCH - ​https://rumble.com/v2y9vng-roseanne-barr-here-is-the-full-clip-of-roseanne-barr-obviously.html

************************************************

UPDATE #9 - ICE CUBE | "I'm Hoping People Wake Up Enough to At Least Slow It Down. They Want Centralized Digital Currency, They Want Everybody On a Social Credit Score System And They'll Probably Connect It to Some Sort of Vaccine App." Joe Rogan - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2yarle-ice-cube-im-hoping-people-wake-up-enough-to-at-least-slow-it-down..html

************************************************

UPDATE #10 - Lara Logan | What In the BLACK MIRROR Is Going On? What’s Up with Disney Movies? What’s Going on w/ Big Tech & Big Government? What’s Going On w/ BRICS & Central Bank Digital Currencies? Why Do Musk, Harari, Xi & Schwab All Agree? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2vfe48-lara-logan-what-in-the-black-mirror-is-going-on.html



