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Demoncraps doctored evidence & are Stealing OUR Democracy World Wide. Make your voices heard NOW
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131 views • May 16, 2021
Micheal Van Der Veen - attorney speaks out about media bias.
The people stealing our Freedom are the same people who stole the E L E C T I O N
The Demoncraps 'ONLY' doctored a little bit of evidence🤦♀️ Stealing Democracy is in full swing World Wide. Make your voices heard. Connect the dots.
The same people who did this are stealing our rights on a daily basis.
The people stealing our Freedom are the same people who stole the E L E C T I O N
The Demoncraps 'ONLY' doctored a little bit of evidence🤦♀️ Stealing Democracy is in full swing World Wide. Make your voices heard. Connect the dots.
The same people who did this are stealing our rights on a daily basis.
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