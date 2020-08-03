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History Repeats (Part 3): Down the Rabbit-Hole
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34 views • August 03, 2020
In this part (3), I document and illustrate HOW one can take a dive into a globalist 'rabbit-hole'' and of course, given that this series is about symbols, sorceries and satanists ('rulers' of this carnal world), I followed the 'tracks' based upon my own knowledge bases & experiences. Had I not been exposed to the elements in question, I would not have been armed with the knowledge, and could NOT have easily followed the path back into the past, NOR would I have easily 'connected-the-dots' leading to the present or future.
This series is predicated on history 'repeating', per the titles. However, one is unable to understand neither the present nor the future (and likely sequelae leading thereto), if one has no knowledge or basis of understanding the PAST; a very important KEY. It has been stated in scripture that (Yah's) people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; that is because one cannot 'connect-the-dots' of events & the machinations of our adversaries across time or place.
In this particular illustration of a 'process' of linking & discovery across time & place, I expose two ~parallel or analogous series of events, linking the evil intent and agendas of those (so-called 'elites) who used the 'French Revolution' to usurp authority and attempt to oust 'God' (Yahuah) and His established law and morality, replacing &/or substituting their own system--their own 'gods'. Their 'gods' are and were their same old gods, symbolically-revealed on many levels. Thus, I was able to reveal both their symbols and intent (implied) from the past, and then to link it to similar events and methods that are CURRENT.
The levels of deception are relatively simple to wade through, given a bit of knowledge and some tenacity; again, these 'rulers' seem to rely upon the same methods, symbols and sorceries that were successful in the past. They rely on people NOT actively testing or LOOKING for Truth (seek and ye shall FIND); apathetic, lazy people seem to find it easier to simply endure tyranny and loss of 'liberty', rather than expose the evil and/or fight against it...
We must all gain understanding, and then stand up to the evil, if we are ever to regain 'Liberty', freedom and equality. What we are told and promised is simply a pack of lies meant to FOOL us into taking over authority from current 'governments' and 'democratic' systems of rule. Those illusions were designed to be overthrown...
DO NOT BE DECEIVED, brothers & sisters.
May all viewers & listeners be blessed with understanding and a call to ACT.
So be it.
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
Invitation to LBRY link:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444:b
This series is predicated on history 'repeating', per the titles. However, one is unable to understand neither the present nor the future (and likely sequelae leading thereto), if one has no knowledge or basis of understanding the PAST; a very important KEY. It has been stated in scripture that (Yah's) people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; that is because one cannot 'connect-the-dots' of events & the machinations of our adversaries across time or place.
In this particular illustration of a 'process' of linking & discovery across time & place, I expose two ~parallel or analogous series of events, linking the evil intent and agendas of those (so-called 'elites) who used the 'French Revolution' to usurp authority and attempt to oust 'God' (Yahuah) and His established law and morality, replacing &/or substituting their own system--their own 'gods'. Their 'gods' are and were their same old gods, symbolically-revealed on many levels. Thus, I was able to reveal both their symbols and intent (implied) from the past, and then to link it to similar events and methods that are CURRENT.
The levels of deception are relatively simple to wade through, given a bit of knowledge and some tenacity; again, these 'rulers' seem to rely upon the same methods, symbols and sorceries that were successful in the past. They rely on people NOT actively testing or LOOKING for Truth (seek and ye shall FIND); apathetic, lazy people seem to find it easier to simply endure tyranny and loss of 'liberty', rather than expose the evil and/or fight against it...
We must all gain understanding, and then stand up to the evil, if we are ever to regain 'Liberty', freedom and equality. What we are told and promised is simply a pack of lies meant to FOOL us into taking over authority from current 'governments' and 'democratic' systems of rule. Those illusions were designed to be overthrown...
DO NOT BE DECEIVED, brothers & sisters.
May all viewers & listeners be blessed with understanding and a call to ACT.
So be it.
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
Invitation to LBRY link:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444:b
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