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Canadian doctors are being censored
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294 views • May 27, 2021
AIERvideo, Kate Wand, May 23, 2021
Some may say that we can trust that freedom of speech will be restored and that censorship is necessary to expedite the end of the pandemic. This is abundantly flawed for two reasons. The first being the idea that Canadian doctors must conform to the vision of the state and not question it. This is not only a violation of their duty as medical practitioners and scientists but deeply crippling to a sound public health response.
Finally, this move is fundamentally opposed to the values of liberal democracy which have now been jeopardized on a global scale. With the lights of an enlightened and modern civilization going out across the world, it would be fair to ask, will they ever be turned back on in our lifetime?
"Canadian Doctors Are Being Censored"
Essay by Ethan Yang, editorial Assistant at AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/canadian-doctors-are-being-censored/
Read & Sign the Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth:
https://canadianphysicians.org/
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
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MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
Some may say that we can trust that freedom of speech will be restored and that censorship is necessary to expedite the end of the pandemic. This is abundantly flawed for two reasons. The first being the idea that Canadian doctors must conform to the vision of the state and not question it. This is not only a violation of their duty as medical practitioners and scientists but deeply crippling to a sound public health response.
Finally, this move is fundamentally opposed to the values of liberal democracy which have now been jeopardized on a global scale. With the lights of an enlightened and modern civilization going out across the world, it would be fair to ask, will they ever be turned back on in our lifetime?
"Canadian Doctors Are Being Censored"
Essay by Ethan Yang, editorial Assistant at AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/canadian-doctors-are-being-censored/
Read & Sign the Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth:
https://canadianphysicians.org/
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
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