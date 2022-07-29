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Today's segment is from my opening remarks at Freedom Fest. It includes a short video on voting scandals in history, as well as highlights from the documentary 2000Mules.com. Don't miss this!
As I've looked at the evidence, I too, am now convinced the greater the deception becomes, the less the perpetrators want us to pull back the curtain.
Take a look and form your opinion. Then please share this email.
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