Bulletproof Wednesdays with Duane and Dan: Panopticon

Welcome Back to the Ba'al Busters Community. M-F 8am - 10am Pacific on FTJMedia.com, Rumble and Twitter as @DisguiseLimits) Thanks For Joining Us!

Today, 9.25.2024 -

It's our friend Duane of https://Bulletproofpub.com with more insights into our stolen history.

Become Historical Detectives and help contribute to the rediscovery of Truth, and expose the deadly deceptions. It's a team effort, and we all have a part in it. Are we free range chickens? Are we living in a Panopticon?

GET THE MEMBESHIP From Dr. Glidden!

DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND Health Recovery Site:

https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth

Use Code baalbusters for 50% OFF - LIMITED TIME

For the 90 Essential Nutrients, Contact Brenda here: 888 618 1796 ext. 101 Mention the Show!

Go to https://SemperFryLLC.com to get all the AWESOME stuff I make plus use code Victory for 11% OFF just for BB viewers!

Quick Links to Dr Monzo and Dr Glidden are found on my website.

Want to send me something?

Baal Busters Broadcast

#1029

101 W 16th Street STE A

Yuma, AZ 85364