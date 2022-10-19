RFK: Why the CDC Will Likely Rubber Stamp the COVID Shot onto the Child Vax Schedule
183 views
This is happening either today or tomorrow. The evil, greed, and corruption at the CDC is beyond words!
(Oct 18, 2022) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Dr. Fauci, CDC & Big Pharma Collusion w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew: https://rumble.com/v1ol9bg-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-on-dr.-fauci-cdc-and-big-pharma-collusion-w-dr.-kelly.html
Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventschildrencorruptioncdcvaccine injuriesrfkrobert f kennedy jrmass murdercovidlegal immunitykelly victorydr drewvaccine schedule
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos