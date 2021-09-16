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Aqua-Fake Jason Momoa 'You Are The Virus Infecting Earth' UN 2019 - They Live
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1861 views • September 16, 2021
"distinguished da-uh gagela-dits..."
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Fake-Aquaman Jason Momoa UN 9-27-19: You Are A Disease Infecting This Planet - 'They Live'
see post:
"9-29-19 - "Climate change" the hoax of the centuries. All done with smoke and mirrors - and lots of political collusion at the highest levels globally over many long years [2Thes. 2:7], and lots and lots of geoengineering over those many years for 'special effects' [see 'Federal Report' above - links], and total media control, and a massive long-term propaganda campaign in every sphere of society... and now pretend 'Aqua Man' himself actor-for-a-living Jason Momoa. Hoax scam of the centuries..."
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2019/09/hollywood-jason-momoa-new-role-climate.html
***
Fake-Aquaman Jason Momoa UN 9-27-19: You Are A Disease Infecting This Planet - 'They Live'
see post:
"9-29-19 - "Climate change" the hoax of the centuries. All done with smoke and mirrors - and lots of political collusion at the highest levels globally over many long years [2Thes. 2:7], and lots and lots of geoengineering over those many years for 'special effects' [see 'Federal Report' above - links], and total media control, and a massive long-term propaganda campaign in every sphere of society... and now pretend 'Aqua Man' himself actor-for-a-living Jason Momoa. Hoax scam of the centuries..."
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2019/09/hollywood-jason-momoa-new-role-climate.html
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