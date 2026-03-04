# Contributor Code of Conduct

Red Pill Nation Hangout #481-2

4. 0:00 2026 Olympics

A ) Satanic and Pedophile symbolism at opening ceremonies

B ) Journalist goad US athletes into making political statements

C ) Tale of 2 athletes Chinese Freestyle Skier (Eileen Gu) gets political after winning silver. Meanwhile Figure Skater Alyssa Liu is a daughter of a man who fled China after Tiananmen Square

5. 28:59 Large Dump of Epstein Files happens. Nobody is held accountable

6. 52:32 Billie Eilish gets caught in hypocrisy when she uses ICE to deport Australian





