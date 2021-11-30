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Omicron Variant, Media Starts Fear mongering! Tim Pool!
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54 views • November 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpzclz-biden-threatens-lockdown-unless-people-get-vaccine-amid-omicron-variant-med.html
Biden Threatens Lockdown Unless People Get Vaccine Amid Omicron Variant, Media Starts Fearmongering. Democrat states have long pushed lockdowns and other authoritarian measure.
But now with news of the Omicron Variant Biden has stated that lockdowns will not be needed "for now" so long as people get vaccinated and wear masks.
Its a veiled threat considering Biden has already tried and failed to implement vaccine mandates.
In Australia things seem to be going from bad to worse.
#Biden
#Democrats
#OmicronVariant
Become A Member And Protect Our Work at http://www.timcast.com
My Second Channel - https://www.youtube.com/timcastnews
Podcast Channel - https://www.youtube.com/TimcastIRL
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Biden Threatens Lockdown Unless People Get Vaccine Amid Omicron Variant, Media Starts Fearmongering. Democrat states have long pushed lockdowns and other authoritarian measure.
But now with news of the Omicron Variant Biden has stated that lockdowns will not be needed "for now" so long as people get vaccinated and wear masks.
Its a veiled threat considering Biden has already tried and failed to implement vaccine mandates.
In Australia things seem to be going from bad to worse.
#Biden
#Democrats
#OmicronVariant
Become A Member And Protect Our Work at http://www.timcast.com
My Second Channel - https://www.youtube.com/timcastnews
Podcast Channel - https://www.youtube.com/TimcastIRL
Merch - http://teespring.com/timcast
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