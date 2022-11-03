Avocado Sapling Transplanting + Kabocha Pumpkin Pie

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I started growing avocados from seeds, and now the seedlings are saplings, so they need to be transplanted into bigger pots— all three of them! I had also always wanted to try baking a pumpkin pie using a Japanese Kabocha Pumpkin. It came out deliciously well! A fun-packed episode, if I do say so myself. 🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener